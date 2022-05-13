News
Is This Mira's Best Holiday Outfit Yet?

Is This Mira's Best Holiday Outfit Yet?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 13, 2022 09:24 IST
Want a better look at the best celeb styles this week? All you need to do is click on the images.

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor knows she looks good in this off-shoulder lime green maxi dress with exaggerated sleeves.
And the addition of the delicate gold choker? Nice!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur slid her fab bod into a ruched beige dress.
The metallic choker and silver heels were perfect accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In Doha, Alia Bhatt commanded attention in her white pantsuit with cape-style sleeves.
Her glossy make up, emerald necklace and messy hair-do were on point.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Twinning in yellow!
Soha Ali Khan and Inaya Khemu upped their cuteness meter in matching dresses.
The mother-daughter duo never cease to amaze us with their casual style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni always looks elegant, even when she's casually dressed in a white top and blue jeans.
She completed the look with bold eyes, brown lips and a stunning pendant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora channeled her inner diva in a pink wraparound dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi gave her casual denim trousers and black T-shirt an edgy feel by pairing them with a black coat.
Keeping the look stylish, she rounded it off with a black handbag and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amy Jackson exuded elegance in a blue off-the-shoulder dress.
She accessorised it with a single-string pearl necklace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
