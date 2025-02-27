6 Smart Ways To Negotiate For A Higher Salary

If you're doing the work, if you’re delivering results and contributing to the success of your team or organisation, you deserve to be compensated equitably, says Sonica Aron, founder of the HR consultancy firm, Marching Sheep.

We are in 2025. But for women professionals across the world, equal pay continues to be a major roadblock.

According to American academic Linda Babcock, the author of Women Don’t Ask: The High Cost Of Avoiding Negotiation And Positive Strategies For Change, only seven per cent of women negotiate their first salary as compared to 57 per cent of men.

Why are women less likely to negotiate their salaries?

The answer lies in societal conditioning and unconscious biases.

Women are often perceived as less assertive or less committed towards their careers, especially if they have caregiving responsibilities.

These stereotypes influence hiring decisions, promotions and, yes, pay negotiations.

Why should women negotiate for equal pay?

Negotiating for equal pay is not just about crunching numbers on a pay check; it's about being aware and acknowledging the true worth of your skills and talent in the professional world.

As per The Global Gender Gap Report 2024 (external link), the world reached a 68.5 per cent closure as far as the gender gap is concerned, indicating a mere 0.1 per cent improvement from 2023. Which also means it will take another 134 years to reach gender parity.

Clearly, that's not a timeline any of us should accept.

Let us understand why this gap persists.

The fact that women are less likely to negotiate their salaries sets the stage for a lifetime of earning inequities.

For many women, any conversation about equality or financial independence can feel daunting, sometimes even intimidating. But it's a necessary step in order to be rewarded fairly for the work you do.

Here are some tips how you can negotiate better with confidence, clarity and a sense of purpose.

1. Acknowledge your worth

First, understand that your worth is not up for debate.

It's easy to fall into the trap of questioning whether you’ve earned the right to ask for more.

But the truth is, if you're doing the work, if you're delivering results and if you're contributing to the success of your team or organisation, you deserve to be compensated equitably.

Start by grounding yourself in this belief. It's not arrogance; it's acknowledgment of your value.

2. Do your homework

Before you walk into any negotiation, do your homework.

Research what others in your role, with your experience and in your industry are earning.

Websites like Glassdoor, Payscale and LinkedIn can provide valuable insights.

But don’t stop there.

Talk to mentors, colleagues or industry peers who can give you real-time data. The more information you have, the stronger you can negotiate.

Remember, this isn't just about matching a figure that you have in mind -- it's about understanding the full picture of what you can bring to the table.

3. Discuss, don't confront

When it's time to have the conversation, frame it as a collaborative discussion rather than a confrontation.

Start by expressing your commitment to your role and your enthusiasm for the work you do. Then, transition into the data you've gathered, highlighting your achievements and the impact you've made.

4. Be prepared for pushback

It's not uncommon for recruitment partners or employers to have budgets or internal policies and to therefore deflect or offer lower than what you expect.

If this happens, stay calm and focused. Ask questions like, 'What would it take to revisit this conversation in six months?' or 'Are there other ways we can address this gap, such as through bonuses or additional benefits?'

The goal is to keep the dialogue open and demonstrate that you're willing to work toward a solution.

5. Pause and ask for more time

One of the most powerful tools in any negotiation is to pause and ask for time.

Give yourself some more time to think and the other person time to respond.

It's tempting to fill the silence with more words but resist the urge. Silence can be uncomfortable but it's often in those moments that real progress is made.

6. Explore non-tangible options

Don't forget to consider the intangible aspects of the employment being discussed.

If your employer can't meet your salary expectations, explore other options like flexible working hours, professional development opportunities or additional vacation time. These benefits can have a significant impact on your overall quality of life and job satisfaction.

Consider the full package.

Finally, remember that this is not just about you. By advocating for equal pay, you're paving the way for other women to do the same.

You're challenging outdated norms and contributing to a culture where fairness and equity are the standard. It's not always easy but it’s worth it. Every conversation is a step forward.

Negotiating equal pay is a skill. And like any skill, it improves with practice.

The more you advocate for yourself, the more natural it will feel.

Each time you do it, you're not just securing your own future; you're helping create a world where every woman's work is valued equally.

So take a deep breath, do the math and step into that conversation with the confidence that comes from knowing your worth.