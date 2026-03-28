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Meet The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

By REDIFF GADGETS
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March 28, 2026 09:56 IST

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Samsung has unveiled a pair of fresh Galaxy handsets for the Indian market, expanding its A-range with the A57 5G alongside the A37 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G carries a price tag of Rs 56,999 for the 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage option, while the 12 GB RAM version is listed at Rs 62,499.

The handset will be sold through offline outlets, Samsung’s branded stores, the company’s official India portal and various e-commerce channels. Buyers can benefit from incentives including a Rs 3,000 cashback via select banks or UPI transactions, a 24-month interest-free instalment scheme with zero upfront payment, or a Rs 3,000 exchange incentive.

Pre-bookings have already opened on the Samsung website and Amazon, with shipments expected to commence from April 2.

A phone with an AI-powered camera at a pocket price

Samsung A57

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Display

The device sports a 17.11 cm full rectangular display (16.64 cm with rounded corners) with a 1080 x 2340 (FHD+) resolution. It uses Super AMOLED Plus technology, supports 16 million colours and offers a 120 Hz maximum refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Samsung A57

2. Processor

The device is powered by an octa-core processor featuring clock speeds of 2.9 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 1.9 GHz, designed to deliver balanced performance across everyday tasks.

Samsung A57

3. Camera

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors, while the front houses a 12 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung A57

4. Battery

It is backed by a 5,000 mAh typical battery, offering up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge for extended usage.

Samsung A57

5. IP Rating

The Galaxy A57 5G is available in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac colour options, and carries an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.

Samsung A57

6. Software

The handset ships with One UI 8.5 pre-installed and is set to receive as many as six major Android version and One UI updates, in addition to security patches for a period of up to six years.

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