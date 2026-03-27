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8 Reasons To Buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 10:02 IST

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The top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has been on the market since February is a premium handset featuring a spacious 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

It is available in Black, Blue, Purple and White finishes.

Galaxy S26 Ultra possesses a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto plus an ultra-wide-angle cameras

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Availability and colours

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a smooth 120 Hz rate. Its Privacy Display limits visibility past 30 degrees, while Gorilla Armor 2 by Corning safeguards the panel.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Processor

2. Next-Gen Speed

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor tailored for Galaxy, coupled with up to 16 GB of memory and as much as 1 TB of internal space. It arrives with a built-in S Pen, offering precise input for writing, sketching and navigation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera

3. Four Cameras, One Powerhouse

It packs a quad rear setup led by a 200 MP main lens, supported by 50 MP periscope zoom, 50 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP telephoto sensors. A 12 MP front camera manages selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery

4. Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra houses a 5,000 mAh battery, backed by 60 W wired rapid charging and 25W wireless top-ups for quick and convenient power boosts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Slimmest Ultra

5. Slimmest Ultra Yet

Measuring 163.6 × 78.1 × 7.9 mm and tipping the scales at 214 gm, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra stands as the brand’s thinnest Ultra edition so far.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Software update

6. Long-Term Software Support

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs One UI 8.5 built on Android 16 straight out of the box. The brand is promising seven years of operating system upgrades along with seven years of security patches for the entire lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra AI system

7. Smarter With Galaxy AI

The phone gains a suite of Galaxy AI tools. Now Assist recommends actions according to what appears on the display, while Call Screen handles unknown numbers and delivers real-time transcriptions of conversations.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India

8. Price

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 139,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB edition. The 12 GB + 512 GB option will set you back Rs 159,999, while the range-topping 16 GB + 1 TB version is tagged at Rs 189,999.

REDIFF GADGETS

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