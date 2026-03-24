POCO X8 Pro On Sale

If you are interested in purchasing a POCO X8 Pro you are in luck...

Prospective buyers can enjoy flexible pay plans, including zero-interest EMIs. POCO Shield sweetens the deal with a one-year extended warranty, screen damage cover for a year, plus a two-month YouTube Premium and three-month Spotify Premium subscription.

Scroll down for full specs, pricing, and offers on the POCO X8 Pro. They hit the Indian market March 23, exclusively on Flipkart.

Dual rear cameras, a 6500 mAh battery in the new POCO X8 Pro

All photographs: Kind courtesy mi.com

1. Price

The Poco X8 Pro 5G kicks off at ₹32,999 for the 8 GB RAM paired with 256 GB storage. Step up to the flagship 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, and you're looking at ₹35,999. Buyers can enjoy an instant ₹3,000 discount on all models when paying with HDFC, ICICI, or SBI bank cards, making the POCO X8 Pro even more tempting.

2. Processor

The handset boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, teamed with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It runs on the latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

3. Cool Under Pressure

Stay worry-free during intense use thanks to POCO's 3D dual-layer IceLoop cooling. With a sprawling 5300 mm² coverage, it tackles key heat zones, slashing SoC temperatures by up to 3°C for efficient, reliable performance.

4. Display

The phone flaunts a 6.69‑inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a silky 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It comes loaded with Pro HDR, Wet Touch 2.0, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, all safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for extra durability.

5. Marathon Battery

Powering the POCO X8 Pro is a robust 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, enriched with 10 per cent ultra-high silicon-carbon content for an extra energy boost. Expect all-day stamina with over 9 hours of gaming, 12 hours of video calls, and more than 20 hours of social media scrolling.

6. Charge On The Go

Thanks to 27W reverse charging, the POCO X8 Pro doubles as a portable power bank, letting you top up your gadgets wherever you are.

7. Gentle On Eyes

The display features 3840 Hz PWM dimming, delivering an all-round eye-friendly experience for long hours of use without strain.

8. Camera

Photography gets a boost with the POCO X8 Pro's dual rear setup: A 50 MP primary shooter featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies are handled by a crisp 20 MP front camera, perfect for sharing every moment.

9. Premium In Hand

Built to flagship standards, the POCO X8 Pro sports a metal mid-frame for sturdiness, complemented by a sleek glass back for a high-end feel.

It measures 157.53 mm in height, 75.19 mm in width, 8.38 mm in thickness, and weighs 201.47 gm, striking a balance between elegance and ergonomics.