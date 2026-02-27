HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Amazing New Features

Galaxy S26 Ultra's Amazing New Features

By ASHISH NARSALE
3 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 15:34 IST

Samsung is redefining smartphones with a privacy display and pro-level video.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra' Super Steady's Horizontal Lock feature

IMAGE: A demo of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's super steady horizontal lock feature. Photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung.com
 

Galaxy S26 ultra features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, is not just about speed or performance.

It introduces features that could change what people expect from smartphones in coming years.

Among all the upgrades, two features stand out -- a built-in privacy display and a 200 MP main camera with horizon lock video stabilisation.

These are not just technical improvements. They solve real problems people face every day while using their phones.

Key points

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a built-in privacy display that prevents others from viewing your screen.
  • The privacy display works without reducing brightness, clarity or colour, unlike traditional external privacy screen protectors.
  • The 200 MP main camera improves photo detail, low-light performance and overall image quality significantly.
  • The horizon lock video stabilisation keeps videos level and smooth, even when recording while walking or moving.
  • These privacy and camera innovations could become standard features in future smartphones, beyond premium flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra' Built-In Privacy Display

IMAGE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra' Built-In Privacy Display.

Built-in privacy display explained

Most people have experienced this at least once -- checking messages, entering a password or opening a banking app in public while someone nearby can easily see your screen.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra addresses this with its built-in privacy display.

When this feature is turned on, the screen is clearly visible only to the person holding the phone.

Anyone looking from the side will see a darkened or unclear display. This makes it much harder for others to peek at your personal information.

Unlike external privacy screen guards, this feature is part of the phone itself so you don't lose brightness, colour quality or clarity. And you can switch it on when needed only. Plus the feature can also be set for specific apps.

This can be especially useful while:

  • Using your phone on public transport
  • Checking financial apps
  • Working on confidential office content
  • Viewing personal photos in public places

As smartphones carry more sensitive information than ever, built-in privacy like this could soon become a standard feature.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

IMAGE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be available in black, white, sky blue and cobalt violet colours.

200 MP camera with horizon lock

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's 200 MP main camera is designed not just for high-resolution photos but also for better video recording.

One of its most important additions is the horizon lock.

This feature keeps your video level and steady even if your hands tilt or shake while recording.

Normally, handheld videos can look slightly slanted or uneven. Horizon lock automatically corrects this, making the footage look smooth and balanced.

This makes a big difference in real-life situations like:

  • Recording travel videos while walking
  • Shooting from a moving car
  • Capturing beach sunsets or landscapes
  • Creating vlogs without using extra stabilising equipment

The result is more professional-looking video without needing a separate camera or gimbal.

Along with this, the large 200 MP sensor captures more light and detail, improving both photo and video quality, especially in low light.

Future of smartphone cameras

The Galaxy S26 Ultra shows how smartphones are evolving beyond basic upgrades.

Features like built-in privacy protection and advanced stabilised video recording are practical improvements that people will use daily.

In the future, these innovations could become common across many devices, not just premium flagships.

For users, this means better privacy, better videos and a more capable smartphone -- all in one device.

ASHISH NARSALE / Rediff.com
