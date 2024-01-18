News
Business
Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?

Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 18, 2024 09:13 IST
Yogita Bihani is the reason you'll smile a little more today.

The pretty lass has been working hard to creating the life of her dreams.

Her last film, The Kerala Story, is expected to release on OTT this month.

She flaunts her scars because they 'are a warning to all future monsters of the hell you survived before them, the very demon you vanquished, and every battle you won'. 

The actor's amazingly toned bod is the perfect showcase for any outfit she chooses to wear.

IMAGE: Colour me pretty! The stunner delivers a fresh take on head-to-toe lilac, with matching sunglasses and a beautiful hibiscus tucked into her hair.    
Photographs: Kind courtesy Yogita Bihani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is a dream in a retro black dress with ruffles and a necktie. 

 

IMAGE: She channels her inner princess in a printed lehenga and mirrorwork choli

 

IMAGE: Her neon green top and denim pants are a failsafe combo that's easy to recreate. 

 

IMAGE: Like her sweet nod to the white race day outfit? 

REDIFF STYLE
