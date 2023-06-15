Meet Raveena Tandon's Cute Daughter

She's a carbon copy of her mom Raveena Tandon, but in her heart she is papa's little girl.

'Everyone says I'm Anil Thadani junior, a walking talking extension of Papa, and I'm so lucky to be' she confirms.

A party girl who enjoys letting her tresses down, her wardrobe is an unending celebration of her jawani janeman.

Rasha Thadani, 18, recently graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and ought to make fashion a career as she ably demonstrates how to chase sunsets in her utterly on-point dressing.

IMAGE: Anil Thadani's angels! Even their hairstyles are alike.

Rasha and mummy Raveena mirror their fondness for traditional ensembles, treating fans to two crushes in the same frame. Swoon.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: This is how you dress to pay a visit to the jungle to meet a bunch more party animals.

It could be a shot straight out of Alia Bhatt-SRK starrer Dear Zindag.So maybe she's destined for the movies instead?

She is a poster girl for carefree dressing.

Her vacay style game? Top drawer, girrl.

IMAGE: Sooraj doob raha hain, but Rasha is both the sitare and the rising chand to the setting sun in glorious silky satin.

Uncanny resemblance to her mom!

Could be Raveena prancing about all over again in Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

Give her a role, Bollywood!

IMAGE: 'Daredevil' she calls it.

Yup, the Fifty Shades Of Grey costume is maha cute, too sexy and a bit scary in one fashion sentence.





IMAGE: Rasha is as yum and chilled as a tall glass of lemonade, drenched in lace and all things nice.

IMAGE: Essaying the part of a Formula One racing babelina, ready to cruise through the city in a sporty denim jacket as she hunts for her sapno ka raja?

Those red lips are sure to wreck rush-hour traffic.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com