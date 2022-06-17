Meet Mrs India 2022

The Mrs India World 2022-2023 pageant was held in Mumbai this week. Fifty one contestants from all over India participated in the event.

Navdeep Kaur, Mrs India World 2021 and National Costume Winner at Mrs World 2022, crowned Sargam Koushal as Mrs India World 2022. Juhi Vyas and Chahat Dalal were the first and second runners up respectively.

Sargam will represent India at Mrs World 2022.

Glimpses from the event:

IMAGE: Sargam Koushal flanked by Juhi Vyas, left, the first runner up, and Chahat Dalal, right, the second runner up. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mrs India World

IMAGE: Dr Aditi Govitrikar, the only Indian to win Mrs World, in 2001, was one of the jury members.

IMAGE: Other jury members were actors Vivek Oberoi, extreme left, Soha Ali Khan (not in pic), cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, extreme right, Aditi Govitrikar, second from right, and couture designer Masumi Mewawalla (not in pic).

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan looked stunning in a glitzy gown from Dolly Studio.

IMAGE: Soha with fitness entrepreneur Jinni Shaikh who trained the contestants through their Mrs India journey.