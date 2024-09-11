Meet Ananya's Bae, Muskkaan

Muskkaan Jaferi is Ananya Pandey's bestie in the new Netflix show, Call Me Bae.

This fresh-faced actor -- the daughter of the late actor, Jagdeep -- has been part of popular OTT serials like The Fame Game and Mismatched.

She is quirky when it comes to fashion and her unique sense of style comes as a breath of fresh air.

IMAGE: Playing with bold colours is always fun, especially if you are doing it with cool pants and a halterneck top.

IMAGE: Barbie inspired? You bet!

IMAGE: Unleashing her wild side in a feline print and cat liner.

IMAGE: Lilac pant suits always look lovelier when paired with a multi-coloured crop top.

IMAGE: Muskkaan nails psychedelic.

IMAGE: Why shouldn't Indian earrings go with western wear? It's time to break those self-imposed barriers, folks!

IMAGE: If you have curls as gorgeous as these, let them dance freely.

