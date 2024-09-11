Meet Ananya's Bae, Muskkaan

Muskkaan Jaferi is Ananya Pandey's bestie in the new Netflix show, Call Me Bae.
This fresh-faced actor -- the daughter of the late actor, Jagdeep -- has been part of popular OTT serials like The Fame Game and Mismatched.
She is quirky when it comes to fashion and her unique sense of style comes as a breath of fresh air.
IMAGE: Playing with bold colours is always fun, especially if you are doing it with cool pants and a halterneck top.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Muskkaan Jaferi/Instagram
IMAGE: Barbie inspired? You bet!
IMAGE: Unleashing her wild side in a feline print and cat liner.
IMAGE: Lilac pant suits always look lovelier when paired with a multi-coloured crop top.
IMAGE: Muskkaan nails psychedelic.
IMAGE: Why shouldn't Indian earrings go with western wear? It's time to break those self-imposed barriers, folks!
IMAGE: If you have curls as gorgeous as these, let them dance freely.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com