Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Ananya's Bae, Muskkaan

Meet Ananya's Bae, Muskkaan

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 11, 2024 09:33 IST
Muskkaan Jaferi is Ananya Pandey's bestie in the new Netflix show, Call Me Bae.

This fresh-faced actor -- the daughter of the late actor, Jagdeep -- has been part of popular OTT serials like The Fame Game and Mismatched.

She is quirky when it comes to fashion and her unique sense of style comes as a breath of fresh air.

IMAGE: Playing with bold colours is always fun, especially if you are doing it with cool pants and a halterneck top.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Muskkaan Jaferi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Barbie inspired? You bet!

 

IMAGE: Unleashing her wild side in a feline print and cat liner.

 

IMAGE: Lilac pant suits always look lovelier when paired with a multi-coloured crop top.

 

IMAGE: Muskkaan nails psychedelic.

 

IMAGE: Why shouldn't Indian earrings go with western wear? It's time to break those self-imposed barriers, folks!

 

IMAGE: If you have curls as gorgeous as these, let them dance freely.

 

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
