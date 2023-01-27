Masaba And Satyadeep Are Married!

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra became husband and wife today.

The designer took to Instagram to share the news and post pics of their intimate wedding.

'Married my ocean of calm this morning,' she wrote, 'Here's to many, many more lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and most importantly laughter.'

She also thanked Satyadeep for letting her pick the above caption.

A small affair, the wedding was attended by Masaba's dad and retired cricketer Vivian Richards, who came together with mum Neena Gupta and husband Vivek Mehra, and Satyajit's mom Nalini Misra Tyabji and sister Chinmaya Misra to bless the couple.

IMAGE: Their love story dates back to the first season of Masaba Masaba.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: A dreamy, loved-up pic of the fashion designer with her 'biggest and only constant success' Sattu.

IMAGE: Meet the family. 'Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati,' Neena Gupta aptly captioned the pic.

From left to right: Satyajit's mom Nalini Misra Tyabji and sister Chinmaya Misra, Satyajit, Masaba, Viv Richards, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra.

IMAGE: Viv Richards and Masaba's special dad-daughter moment is one for the albums.

IMAGE: 'Aaj beti ki shaadi huee, dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai (today my daughter got married and in my heart there is a strange calmness, happiness, and love),' shared Neena.

IMAGE: Masaba's chaand-tara headgear had plenty of inspiration from down South.

'The protector and giver of life', the sun was symbolic of energy.



IMAGE: A traditional ensemble with Masaba's unique stamp! No red for the designer, who declared her love in a barfi pink 'paan-patti' lehenga.

She gave to-be brides something to pore over with her two-dupatta silhouette -- a lime green one with wallflower prints and a lilac one with rani pink open-heart embellishments.

The palm and chidiya motifs on her lehenga 'celebrated the union of tradition and freedom, a sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage while following their hearts and voicing their thoughts freely'.