Diljit Dosanjh Gives Met Gala A Taste Of Punjab

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision, on May 5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Dressed like a maharaja, Diljit made heads turn in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit of a turban, a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Proudly flaunting his Punjabi culture on a global platform, the singer-actor elevated his outfit with accessories and a sword.

His outfit also featured a long cape, which was inscribed with Punjabi alphabets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabal Gurung/Instagram

At the Met Gala, Diljit met up with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot.

Shakira also posted a video, capturing candid moments with Diljit and Nicole, as they are seated together in a limo.

In the selfie video, we can see the Waka Waka hitmaker introducing everyone inside the car.

When she pans the camera towards the Punjabi singer, Shakira says, 'Diljit! Diljit!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabal Gurung/Instagram

In response, Diljit does a namaste, after which Shakira says, 'Hi to India.'

Diljit was among the few invited to Vogue Editor In Chief Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

A day before making his debut at the Met Gala, in a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the organisers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit sure looks red carpet-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff