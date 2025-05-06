Diljit Dosanjh Gives Met Gala A Taste Of Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision, on May 5.
Dressed like a maharaja, Diljit made heads turn in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit of a turban, a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).
Proudly flaunting his Punjabi culture on a global platform, the singer-actor elevated his outfit with accessories and a sword.
His outfit also featured a long cape, which was inscribed with Punjabi alphabets.
If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection.
At the Met Gala, Diljit met up with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot.
Shakira also posted a video, capturing candid moments with Diljit and Nicole, as they are seated together in a limo.
In the selfie video, we can see the Waka Waka hitmaker introducing everyone inside the car.
When she pans the camera towards the Punjabi singer, Shakira says, 'Diljit! Diljit!'
In response, Diljit does a namaste, after which Shakira says, 'Hi to India.'
Diljit was among the few invited to Vogue Editor In Chief Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.
A day before making his debut at the Met Gala, in a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the organisers.
Diljit sure looks red carpet-ready.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff