Malavika Mohanan's Magic

March 25, 2025 12:50 IST

Malavika Mohanan knows how to keep things vibrant and fun.

Buckle up as we dive into her fabulous fashion journey that's all about bold colours, intricate details and a sprinkle of whimsy!

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: The warm-toned jacket layered over a black bralette, accessorised with those gold statement earrings, showcases Malavika Mohanan's flair for drama. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Traditional can also be modern, which is exactly what Malavika explores in boho-inspired printed lehenga and draped blouse.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Her poofy yellow gown is reminiscent of Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: That's Malavika's contemporary take -- complete with the rhinestone belt -- on the traditional kasavu sari.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: This gorgeous lehenga stands out because of its sequinned florets and intricate detailing.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: She styles her colour-blocked pink and orange bodycon dress with gold jewellery and elegant nails.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Trust a printed jumpsuit to set the right mood for little dancing around trees.

Malavika Mohanan

