Malavika Mohanan's Magic

Malavika Mohanan knows how to keep things vibrant and fun.

Buckle up as we dive into her fabulous fashion journey that's all about bold colours, intricate details and a sprinkle of whimsy!

IMAGE: The warm-toned jacket layered over a black bralette, accessorised with those gold statement earrings, showcases Malavika Mohanan's flair for drama. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Traditional can also be modern, which is exactly what Malavika explores in boho-inspired printed lehenga and draped blouse.

IMAGE: Her poofy yellow gown is reminiscent of Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

IMAGE: That's Malavika's contemporary take -- complete with the rhinestone belt -- on the traditional kasavu sari.

IMAGE: This gorgeous lehenga stands out because of its sequinned florets and intricate detailing.

IMAGE: She styles her colour-blocked pink and orange bodycon dress with gold jewellery and elegant nails.

IMAGE: Trust a printed jumpsuit to set the right mood for little dancing around trees.

