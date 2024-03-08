Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas

Bondas, a popular snack from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, must have been created for tea-time munching.

In my version, there's a slight deviation from the original recipe as I have given it a falhari twist! Instead of rice flour, I use a combination of fasting-appropriate ingredients, like amaranth and barnyard millet flour. The mixture is then kneaded into a soft dough with yoghurt, and fried to perfection.

Falhari Bondas makes fasting a delicious affair :).

It is a great dish to have on your menu on Mahashivratri.

Falhari Bondas

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana or sago pearls, soaked for 5 hours

¼ cup rajgira or amaranth flour

¼ cup bhagar pith or samo rice or barnyard millet flour

2 tbsp roasted peanut powder

¼ cup dahi or yoghurt

2 tbsp chopped green chillies

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp grated adrak or ginger

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

Water as needed, about ½ cup

Sendha namak or rock salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Oil for deep frying

Flour for dusting the board while rolling

Sweetened dahi, spiced with a dash of b lack pepper powder and sendha namak, to serve

Slices of lemon, to serve

Green chillies, to serve

Method