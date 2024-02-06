Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Ukadpendi

Ukadpendi is a traditional Maharashtrian one-pot meal that is made with lightly spiced wheat flour and tempered with green chillies, peanuts and yoghurt.

The recipe is pretty straight-forward, and it takes less than 30 minutes to rustle up the dish. It can also be had as a filling lunch or a wholesome evening snack.

We won't be surprised if it features in your go-to list of comfort food.

Ukadpendi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup aata or whole wheat flour

¼ cup dahi or yoghurt, whisked

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

½ tsp grated ginger

½ tsp finely chopped garlic

2 tbsp shing or peanuts, roasted and skinned

1 sprig curry leaves, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

¼ tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

3 tsp oil or ghee

2 cups hot water

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Slices of onion, to garnish

Method

Heat the oil/ghee in a kadhai over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds and the cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Add the chopped onion, green chillies, garlic, ginger, curry leaves.

Add the chopped tomatoes and the peanuts.

Add the whole wheat flour and stir over low to medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

Add the salt, sugar, turmeric powder.

Add the beaten yoghurt and mix.

Add the hot water and keep stirring until the mixture is well-combined.

Cover and let the mixture cook over low heat for 6-7 minutes.

Add the lemon juice.

Give it a good mix and take off heat.

Garnish with the chopped coriander and the onion slices and serve hot.

Mayur's Note: Add vegetables like cabbage, potato, carrot, beans and green peas to make the dish more interesting.

It can also be garnished with grated paneer or tofu to up the taste.

If you plan on using buttermilk instead of dahi, adjust it with the quantity of water in the recipe.