Manasa Varanasi Lives In A Romcom Until...

Manasa Varanasi dresses like she’s permanently in front of the soft-focus frame of a rom-com.

But every now and then, the Couple Friendly actress switches lanes and drops a look so bold, so unexpected, that it looks like she changes genres in real life.

Here are some of her cutest rom-com moments and her surprise edgy detours.

IMAGE: In a bottle green coord featuring a strapless corset and a wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit, Manasa balances sweet and spicy beautifully. The desi choker? A perfect add on! All photographs: Kind courtesy Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

IMAGE: This is peak rom-com energy. In a soft floral dress with a fresh no-makeup look, she looks like the girl the hero notices across a street in slow motion and falls in love with at first sight.

IMAGE: In a blush pink ruched dress with balloon sleeves, Manasa looks like she wakes up in a meadow, bakes muffins and sings to birds.

IMAGE: Suddenly, she gives us an unexpected look in an orange blazer, quirky sunglasses, nail accessories and dragonfly brooches. She becomes that eccentric fashion student who doesn’t follow any rules.

IMAGE: In an electric blue, mermaid cut strapless gown with a dramatic satin cape and a giant pearl necklace, she looks like a princess attending a ball.

IMAGE: In a silver shirt with black leather pants, Manasa gives us a party outfit looking like the disco ball herself.

IMAGE: In a green dress with an open cowl back, she brings soft sensuality with a hint of mystery.