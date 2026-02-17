Is Tamannaah Bhatia A Disney Princess?

If Disney ever opened a casting call in India, Tamannaah Bhatia would walk in, twirl once and walk out with the contract.

Whether she’s sparkling like a mermaid, floating like a fairy or serving Victorian vibes, the O Romeo actress’ wardrobe is full of gowns that look straight out of a fairytale, just with more glam, more shimmer and a lot more oomph.

Here’s proof that Tamannaah is living her full princess era.

IMAGE: In a neutral-toned see-through gown sprinkled with rhinestones, Tamannaah looks like a mermaid caught in moonlight. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: In a satin-silk strapless blush gown featuring a larger-than-life bow at the waist, she literally looks like a present. Add a diamond choker and you’ve got a princess who knows she is the gift.

IMAGE: This butter-yellow gown with drooping sleeves is giving Belle-in-Beauty-And-The-Beast energy. Even the lined lips and soft glam is so on point.

IMAGE: Covered in 3D floral motifs, her pastel one-shoulder gown looks like the human version of a spring garden.

IMAGE: In a blue sequinned gown that glitters like Van Gogh’s starry night, Tamannaah makes this outfit look like wearable art.

IMAGE: This off-shoulder black velvet gown with a thigh slit and massive pearl studs makes her look like a princess who might also own a castle with secrets.

IMAGE: Tamannaah’s metallic silver pleated gown with a floating cape, diamond danglers and cherry lips looks like a celestial dream.