How Awesome Is Aishwarya Arjun!

Aishwarya Arjun refuses to be boxed into a single aesthetic. The Seetha Payanam actress looks equally at home in power blazers and dreamy lehengas.

Her style is versatile, effortless and always on point, yet perfect for girls looking for low-effort stylish looks. She’s proof that you don’t need to commit to one vibe when you can absolutely slay them all.

Here’s her fashion inspo for every mood.

IMAGE: Aishwarya looks like modern royalty in a strapless black gown. Add a dainty diamond necklace and boom! You’ve got yourself a red carpet worthy look. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Arjun/Instagram

IMAGE: She rules the streets of Paris in a monochrome beige look -- cardigan, trousers, trench and yes… a matching Birkin. Even the chicest Parisian girlies would take notes.

IMAGE: In a powder blue lehenga with a strapless corset-style blouse, she looks straight out of a fairy tale. Dreamy, feminine and perfect for girls who want glam minus the weight of heavy outfits.

IMAGE: This coffee-toned corset gown, with its mermaid silhouette, hugs in all the right places. Styled with a matching bag, Aishwarya looks ethereal.

IMAGE: She’s half the boss babe with a tailored black blazer and half the diva with a satin long skirt. And we wonder… does she have a matching Birkin for every outfit?

IMAGE: For her wedding, she picked a satin silk blush pink sari with an embellished blouse. It is delicate, fresh and perfect for the fuss-free modern bride.

IMAGE: In an off-white turtleneck, plaid pleated skirt and the tiniest baby pink handbag, she channels peak Rachel Green energy!