HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » How Awesome Is Aishwarya Arjun!

How Awesome Is Aishwarya Arjun!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 11:19 IST

x

Aishwarya Arjun refuses to be boxed into a single aesthetic. The Seetha Payanam actress looks equally at home in power blazers and dreamy lehengas.

Her style is versatile, effortless and always on point, yet perfect for girls looking for low-effort stylish looks. She’s proof that you don’t need to commit to one vibe when you can absolutely slay them all.

Here’s her fashion inspo for every mood. 

IMAGE: Aishwarya looks like modern royalty in a strapless black gown. Add a dainty diamond necklace and boom! You’ve got yourself a red carpet worthy look. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Arjun/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She rules the streets of Paris in a monochrome beige look -- cardigan, trousers, trench and yes… a matching Birkin. Even the chicest Parisian girlies would take notes.

 

IMAGE: In a powder blue lehenga with a strapless corset-style blouse, she looks straight out of a fairy tale. Dreamy, feminine and perfect for girls who want glam minus the weight of heavy outfits.

 

IMAGE: This coffee-toned corset gown, with its mermaid silhouette, hugs in all the right places. Styled with a matching bag, Aishwarya looks ethereal.

 

IMAGE: She’s half the boss babe with a tailored black blazer and half the diva with a satin long skirt. And we wonder… does she have a matching Birkin for every outfit?

 

IMAGE: For her wedding, she picked a satin silk blush pink sari with an embellished blouse. It is delicate, fresh and perfect for the fuss-free modern bride.

 

IMAGE: In an off-white turtleneck, plaid pleated skirt and the tiniest baby pink handbag, she channels peak Rachel Green energy!

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Tamannaah Bhatia A Disney Princess?
Is Tamannaah Bhatia A Disney Princess?
Disha Can Make Any Romeo Drool
Disha Can Make Any Romeo Drool
What Triptii Dimri Wears To Date Nights...
What Triptii Dimri Wears To Date Nights...
Kritika Kamra's Super-Stylish Wardrobe Is Steal-Worthy
Kritika Kamra's Super-Stylish Wardrobe Is Steal-Worthy
Shanaya's Exactly The Kind Of Bridesmaid You Want
Shanaya's Exactly The Kind Of Bridesmaid You Want

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Aditi Is His Girlfriend': Ishan Kishan's Grandfather Makes It Official1:54

'Aditi Is His Girlfriend': Ishan Kishan's Grandfather...

Aneet Padda's Bold Boss Lady Moment0:51

Aneet Padda's Bold Boss Lady Moment

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her Ultra-Stylish Look!1:16

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO