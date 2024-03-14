Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

Sri Gouri Priya wears many hats -- she's an actor, singer and beauty queen.

Crowned Miss Hyderabad 2018, she's blessed with a shuddh desi appeal.

A natural beauty, this actor -- who was last seen in Lover -- has also been part of Modern Love Chennai (it marked her Tamil debut) and Mad.

IMAGE: She looks joyous in vibrant pink.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sri Gouri Priya/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor is no stranger to gorgeous reds.

IMAGE: Simple, traditional but looking like a WOW!

IMAGE: Saris are her muse.

IMAGE: Nazar na lage... Doesn't she look lovely?

IMAGE: This time, she's dressed for a Coorgi wedding.

IMAGE: She chooses something casual, cool and cotton when she gets to pose with superstar Rajinikanth.