Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

Sri Gouri Priya wears many hats -- she's an actor, singer and beauty queen.
Crowned Miss Hyderabad 2018, she's blessed with a shuddh desi appeal.
A natural beauty, this actor -- who was last seen in Lover -- has also been part of Modern Love Chennai (it marked her Tamil debut) and Mad.
IMAGE: She looks joyous in vibrant pink.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sri Gouri Priya/Instagram
IMAGE: The actor is no stranger to gorgeous reds.
IMAGE: Simple, traditional but looking like a WOW!
IMAGE: Saris are her muse.
IMAGE: Nazar na lage... Doesn't she look lovely?
IMAGE: This time, she's dressed for a Coorgi wedding.
IMAGE: She chooses something casual, cool and cotton when she gets to pose with superstar Rajinikanth.