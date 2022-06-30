News
Love, Lust Or Fling? Take This Quiz!

Love, Lust Or Fling? Take This Quiz!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 30, 2022 09:26 IST
Kindly note the image -- a scene from Haseen Dillruba that streams on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

When you meet a special someone, you can immediately sense if you want to spend the rest of your life with her/him.

It could be love at first sight or a feeling of comfort and security, that may or may not end up in commitment.

But there are times when you meet someone and your body and mind work differently. This person may even encourage you to put aside your fears and get all adventurous.

At the end of the day, we are adults and our feelings can sometimes get the better of us.

After spending a considerable amount of time with a person, how does one know if it's love, lust or just a fling?

Take this Quiz to find out:

 

Please CLICK HERE To Take The Quiz

