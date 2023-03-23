Like Ishaan's Dhadak Summer Look?

Ishaan Khatter has some fashion tips for men: Don't be afraid to wear stripes and sheer! And when worn together, it's not such a bad thing after all.
The actor championed both his wardrobe heroes and served up bold summer trends on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp for Designer Siddharth Tytler.
IMAGE: Body hair? No issue! Ishaan sports a bomber-style sheer jacket by Siddartha Tytler and pairs it with striped trousers, setting new goals for men.Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Doesn't this lad have swag?
A sharp outfit for the weekend -- it goes rather well with his metallic accessories.
And it's air-conditioned.
IMAGE: Trend alert! Men, get your hands on a jacket with many, many pockets.
Swell shoes too.
IMAGE: Ishan clearly earned his stripes on the ramp, with everyone loving his cinch-to-pull-off look and his easy, cool-cool manner.
Total Dhadak boy.
IMAGE: Stripes will always rule women's wardrobes, especially the office clothes.
But these black and white ones with little coverage are not for the faint of heart. Or for the workplace :)
IMAGE: Clowning around in stripes, multi-hues and killer boots and you get a khichdi getup that has intriguing elements.