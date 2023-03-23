News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Ishaan's Dhadak Summer Look?

Like Ishaan's Dhadak Summer Look?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 23, 2023 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishaan Khatter has some fashion tips for men: Don't be afraid to wear stripes and sheer! And when worn together, it's not such a bad thing after all.

The actor championed both his wardrobe heroes and served up bold summer trends on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp for Designer Siddharth Tytler.

IMAGE: Body hair? No issue! Ishaan sports a bomber-style sheer jacket by Siddartha Tytler and pairs it with striped trousers, setting new goals for men.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Doesn't this lad have swag?
A sharp outfit for the weekend -- it goes rather well with his metallic accessories.
And it's air-conditioned.

 

IMAGE: Trend alert! Men, get your hands on a jacket with many, many pockets.
Swell shoes too.

 

IMAGE: Ishan clearly earned his stripes on the ramp, with everyone loving his cinch-to-pull-off look and his easy, cool-cool manner.
Total Dhadak boy.

 

IMAGE: Stripes will always rule women's wardrobes, especially the office clothes.
But these black and white ones with little coverage are not for the faint of heart. Or for the workplace :)

 

IMAGE: Clowning around in stripes, multi-hues and killer boots and you get a khichdi getup that has intriguing elements.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?
Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?
The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel
The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel
SEE: Who's Shahid Challenging?
SEE: Who's Shahid Challenging?
ISSF World Cup: India bag silver, bronze
ISSF World Cup: India bag silver, bronze
Rahul to challenge sentence, govt after him: Cong
Rahul to challenge sentence, govt after him: Cong
UP madrasas to get Urdu translation of 'Mann ki Baat'
UP madrasas to get Urdu translation of 'Mann ki Baat'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joint initiative
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joint initiative

More like this

Vijay Varma's Zabardast Style!

Vijay Varma's Zabardast Style!

SEE: Milan Styles for You

SEE: Milan Styles for You

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances