The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel

The Lawyer Who Became An International Supermodel

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 24, 2022 10:55 IST
Rahi Chadda has walked the ramp for some of the biggest international brands across the world and is the first brown male ambassador for Dior Beauty. 

He has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and you'll often spot him sitting in the VIP front rows during fashion shows for luxury brands like Giorgio Armani, Zegna, Prada and Fendi. 

Based out of London, he has studied law at the Oxford Brookes University and completed his masters in international employee relations at the London School of Economics.  

He is loved for his impeccable style. 

At 28, the British national of Indian origin -- who has also walked the red carpet at Cannes -- enjoys everything related to fashion; his Instagram timeline is proof of his uber-glamorous life. 

He is shifting the style rule book for men with his millennial silhouettes, sporty staples, future-conscious garments, elegantly tailored pieces and retro-inspired looks with a contemporary twist. 

Dive into Rahi's adventurous wardrobe with these picture-perfect looks. Do click on the images for a closer look. 

IMAGE: A khaki combo never looked so good. 
Rahi takes his love for Indian-inspired styles seriously.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Rahi Chadda/Instagram/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Perfect in Prada.

 

IMAGE: This kurta-pajama is inspired by the power of poetry.

 

IMAGE: He enjoys giving archival styles a modern twist. 

 

IMAGE: Rahi's in a playful mood.

 

IMAGE: His biker-ready fashion is on point. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
