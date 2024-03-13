Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers

Here's the cool thing about Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI's latest edition... it's riding high on the summer wave and having fun with the season's favourite fabric, cotton.

Like always, this LFW x FDCI is a five-day fashion extravaganza.

India's biggest fashion week kicked off with the much-awaited GenNext show featuring avant-garde outfits by new kids on the fashion block, including Kriti Greta Singhee, Rosani, Shimona Agrawal and The Terra Tribe.

All four collections are proof that style, glam and comfort can go hand-in-hand.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com tunes his lens into the action on the ramp and brings you the best looks from the first show on Day One.

Kriti Greta Singhee

IMAGE: When it's warm outside, it is time to bring out those breezy summer dresses.

Moody shades of grey and ivory are in, so are pleats and folds.

IMAGE: Cleopatra mode on! Do notice how the model has styled her cape like a jacket.

Rosani

IMAGE: The black nails and metallic tassels are great accessories to this outfit.

IMAGE: Shorts, stockings, cutouts and earrings for men? Why not?

Shimona Agrawal

IMAGE: Frankly, one can't go wrong with a black and red combo. It has stood the test of time.

IMAGE: How many drapes can you spot in this look?

The Terra Tribe

IMAGE: Please add a new colour to your 2024 palette: brick brown.

IMAGE: Just in case you thought military green was a dull colour...

IMAGE: Meet the wonderful designers behind each of the fab looks presented above. From left to right: Kriti Greta Singhee, Rohitash Notani, Charmee Ambavat and Shimona Agrawal.