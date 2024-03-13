Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers

Here's the cool thing about Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI's latest edition... it's riding high on the summer wave and having fun with the season's favourite fabric, cotton.
Like always, this LFW x FDCI is a five-day fashion extravaganza.
India's biggest fashion week kicked off with the much-awaited GenNext show featuring avant-garde outfits by new kids on the fashion block, including Kriti Greta Singhee, Rosani, Shimona Agrawal and The Terra Tribe.
All four collections are proof that style, glam and comfort can go hand-in-hand.
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com tunes his lens into the action on the ramp and brings you the best looks from the first show on Day One.
Kriti Greta Singhee
Rosani
Shimona Agrawal
The Terra Tribe
- More updates from the Lakme Fashion Week