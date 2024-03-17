News
Behind-The-Scenes At India's Biggest Fashion Week

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 17, 2024 13:00 IST
A little chaos, a little drama and lots of hard work. 

Life at fashion week is not a breeze and the picture-perfect ramp walk needs plenty of practice. 

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com goes backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to take a closer glimpse at all the action behind-the-scenes.  

IMAGE: It must take some skill for Gurleen Grewal to balance that fancy headgear.
And, with that gigantic bow attached to her outfit, she must have had to be very careful about how she moved her hands during her walk on the ramp. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rewati Chetri sports a whitewashed look. Wonder how long it will take to get that make-up and hair colour off! 

 

IMAGE: No make-up artists available? Alicia Kaur decides to get dolled up herself.

 

IMAGE: There's always time for a quick selfie with an eager fan for Medha Shankar.
She's tired but don't you just love the smile she's wearing? 

 

IMAGE: Gunjan Raghav looks right into the camera while getting her hair done.

 

IMAGE: Bani J loves her tattoos and so do we!

 

IMAGE: Isn't Ruchira Sawant gorgeous without her make-up as well?

 

IMAGE: What's Anjali Lama looking for?

 

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja gives her dress a final tug. 

 

IMAGE: Sanea Shaikh and Rachel Bayros share a lovely laugh.

 

IMAGE: It does take a lot of patience before the final look is unveiled. 

 

IMAGE: It's finally show time! 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
