Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam

Is Nita Ambani's sari from her Onam collection?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Onam is back.

As is the joy about getting dressed in your festive best and indulging in the much-awaited, much-cherished vegetarian feast or Sadhya with over two dozen delectable dishes to savour.

Women look beautiful in their white-and-gold Kasavu saris, which hold a very special place in every Malayali's heart.

But while you keep tradition alive, it can be interesting to throw in an unexpected twist.

Take inspiration from Nita Ambani, who opted for an ivory and gold drape by Anamika Khanna.

The elegant sari featured a heavy golden border with intricate peacocks and trees motifs.

Rather than sticking with the ordinary, she paired it with a heavily embroidered red and gold blouse.

White flowers tucked in a neat bun, a red bindi, centre-parted hair and gold and diamond jewellery gave her that 'kitni sunder' moment.

Graceful, elegant and very Onam, don't you think?