News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam

Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam

By REDIFF STYLE
August 29, 2023 08:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Is Nita Ambani's sari from her Onam collection?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Onam is back.

As is the joy about getting dressed in your festive best and indulging in the much-awaited, much-cherished vegetarian feast or Sadhya with over two dozen delectable dishes to savour.

Women look beautiful in their white-and-gold Kasavu saris, which hold a very special place in every Malayali's heart.

But while you keep tradition alive, it can be interesting to throw in an unexpected twist.

Take inspiration from Nita Ambani, who opted for an ivory and gold drape by Anamika Khanna.

The elegant sari featured a heavy golden border with intricate peacocks and trees motifs.

Rather than sticking with the ordinary, she paired it with a heavily embroidered red and gold blouse.

White flowers tucked in a neat bun, a red bindi, centre-parted hair and gold and diamond jewellery gave her that 'kitni sunder' moment.

Graceful, elegant and very Onam, don't you think?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
In Pics: 11 days, 11 pookalams
In Pics: 11 days, 11 pookalams
A taste of God's Own Country
Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI
Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI
Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?
Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school

More like this

Onam Sadhya simplified for you!

Onam Sadhya simplified for you!

Six Easy Onam Recipes

Six Easy Onam Recipes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances