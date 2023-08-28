News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ramya, Aishwarya, Rima's Stunning Onam Looks

Ramya, Aishwarya, Rima's Stunning Onam Looks

By REDIFF STYLE
August 28, 2023 12:40 IST
We've all admired the simplicity and beauty of the traditional Kasavu sari, but do you know that it is also a message?

The white symbolises purity, simplicity and serenity.

The gold represents prosperity.

Through the years, the Kasavu sari has undergone many changes -- from designer drapes to fancy blouses to unusual customisations -- but its white and gold essence remains the same.

Dressing up for Onam continues to be a huge part of the 10-day celebration.

IMAGE: Nothing can match the elegance of a handwoven Kasavu sari or set mundu on Onam day.
According to actor-turned-designer Poornima Indrajith, known for her annual Onam collection, "Vintage is the way to go."
Poornima is wearing a handwoven sari from her latest collection, Pottu, beautifully accessorised with orange roses and colour-coordinated stacked bangles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Poornima Indrajith/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold plays with gold. Chequered patterns dance with pure silk...Aishwarya Lekshmi shows you how to ace the Onam tradition with a touch of modernity.
Just add the gem-studded choker, earrings and kadha and you're ready to let the world swoon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Design Kochi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For those who love to experiment, Ramya Nambeesan models two interesting blouse options to customise your Onam look.
You can pick from a bright coloured, hand-embroidered blouse or opt for a ruffled, long-sleeved two-tone choli.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pranav Raaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You can always borrow a simple mundu from your Amma or amuma's wardrobe.
The soft, rumpled fabric with its gentle coloured border seems to have mesmerised Rajisha Vijayan.
The green-and-pink studded palakka finger ring -- an ageless accessory -- deserves special mention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithin Narayan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There may be a dozen ways you can dress up for Onam, but using mogra flowers as a maang tikka is simply lovely.
Flowers, after all, are just not meant for the pookalam.
Rima Kallingal's sari is a tribute to the simple, yet precious, jasmine flower.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Design Kochi/Instagram

 

REDIFF STYLE
