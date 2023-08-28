Ramya, Aishwarya, Rima's Stunning Onam Looks

We've all admired the simplicity and beauty of the traditional Kasavu sari, but do you know that it is also a message?

The white symbolises purity, simplicity and serenity.

The gold represents prosperity.

Through the years, the Kasavu sari has undergone many changes -- from designer drapes to fancy blouses to unusual customisations -- but its white and gold essence remains the same.

Dressing up for Onam continues to be a huge part of the 10-day celebration.



According to actor-turned-designer

Poornima is wearing a handwoven sari from her latest collection, Pottu, beautifully accessorised with orange roses and colour-coordinated stacked bangles.

IMAGE: Gold plays with gold. Chequered patterns dance with pure silk...Aishwarya Lekshmi shows you how to ace the Onam tradition with a touch of modernity.

Just add the gem-studded choker, earrings and kadha and you're ready to let the world swoon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Design Kochi/Instagram

IMAGE: For those who love to experiment, Ramya Nambeesan models two interesting blouse options to customise your Onam look.

You can pick from a bright coloured, hand-embroidered blouse or opt for a ruffled, long-sleeved two-tone choli.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pranav Raaj/Instagram

IMAGE: You can always borrow a simple mundu from your Amma or amuma's wardrobe.

The soft, rumpled fabric with its gentle coloured border seems to have mesmerised Rajisha Vijayan.

The green-and-pink studded palakka finger ring -- an ageless accessory -- deserves special mention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithin Narayan/Instagram