Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium

Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2024 10:17 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings fans flocked to the Narendra Modi stadium for their game against the Gujarat Titans. Photographs: BCCI
 

Was it a Gujarat Titans home match or a Chennai Super Kings home game? It was tough to tell as a sea of yellow took over the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Regardless to who the home team is, IPL 2024, like IPL 2023, has seen Dhoni fans flock to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the legend who may be playing in his last season.

Donning yellow jerseys, the 90,000+ crowd cheered on the cricketing legend as he entertained them with a couple of big shots.

The fans got their money's worth as hosts Gujarat won and MSD struck a quickfire 11-ball 26.

IMAGE: The Man, the Myth, the Mahi!

 

IMAGE: A CSK away game?

 

 

IMAGE: Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife, and Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, cheer their husbands' team from the stands.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Dilse Dhoni...

 

IMAGE: The poetic fan...
