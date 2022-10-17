News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Curvy and Cute! Huma Owns The Ramp

Curvy and Cute! Huma Owns The Ramp

By HITESH HARISINGHANI and MAYUR SANAP
October 17, 2022 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Everything around us is ephemeral, transitory.

It took a pandemic to make us realise that we all need to pause and reflect, to appreciate the smallest pleasures Life offers us.

Which was exactly what National Award-winning designer Nachiket Barve's latest collection, aptly titled Ephemera, showcased.

The designer also shared expert advice on how women can amp up their festive look this year without going overboard.

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Huma Qureshi, who has been receiving rave reviews for her zabardast performance in the web series Maharani, looked ravishing in a heavily embellished red lehenga as she turned showstopper for Barve's festive/bridal collection.

 

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Pairing the lehenga with a full sleeved choli with surface embellishments and a ruffled dupatta, Huma glowed under the spotlight.

 

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Model Rewati Chetri's footwear slipped off, but she didn't give a sign of her discomfort.

With a calm face, she continued to walk as the audience loudly cheered her professionalism.

 

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

This corset-inspired off shoulder dress with its daring side slit would be just perfect for an after party or a close friend's wedding reception.

According to Nachiket, women need to think of sustainable solutions to deal with everyday wardrobe problems.

"Firstly, wearing too much is a problem for sure," he told Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

"Blindly copying a celebrity's look is another mistake.

"Thirdly, women should not spend money on use-and-throw, one-time-use, disposable and poorly made outfits. Rather, they should seek inspiration from how our mothers and grandmothers dressed and retained the same outfits over the years.

"My advice is to have an ancestral wardrobe that you can pass on to the next generation. Also, add to your style with a mix and match approach."

 

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

You don't need to hide your curves when you can flaunt them instead!

 

Huma Qureshi walks for Nachiket Barve at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Huma and Nachiket.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI and MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?
Chitrangda's WILD Side!
Chitrangda's WILD Side!
DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims her house attacked
DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims her house attacked
Trial starts over Neymar's 2013 Barcelona transfer
Trial starts over Neymar's 2013 Barcelona transfer
Smoke in SpiceJet cabin: DGCA orders inspections
Smoke in SpiceJet cabin: DGCA orders inspections
Protestors write India on Hurriyat gate, remove board
Protestors write India on Hurriyat gate, remove board

More like this

Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

Isn't Ananya Dazzling?

Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!

Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances