Curvy and Cute! Huma Owns The Ramp

Everything around us is ephemeral, transitory.

It took a pandemic to make us realise that we all need to pause and reflect, to appreciate the smallest pleasures Life offers us.

Which was exactly what National Award-winning designer Nachiket Barve's latest collection, aptly titled Ephemera, showcased.

The designer also shared expert advice on how women can amp up their festive look this year without going overboard.

Huma Qureshi, who has been receiving rave reviews for her zabardast performance in the web series Maharani, looked ravishing in a heavily embellished red lehenga as she turned showstopper for Barve's festive/bridal collection.

Pairing the lehenga with a full sleeved choli with surface embellishments and a ruffled dupatta, Huma glowed under the spotlight.

Model Rewati Chetri's footwear slipped off, but she didn't give a sign of her discomfort.

With a calm face, she continued to walk as the audience loudly cheered her professionalism.

This corset-inspired off shoulder dress with its daring side slit would be just perfect for an after party or a close friend's wedding reception.

According to Nachiket, women need to think of sustainable solutions to deal with everyday wardrobe problems.

"Firstly, wearing too much is a problem for sure," he told Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

"Blindly copying a celebrity's look is another mistake.

"Thirdly, women should not spend money on use-and-throw, one-time-use, disposable and poorly made outfits. Rather, they should seek inspiration from how our mothers and grandmothers dressed and retained the same outfits over the years.

"My advice is to have an ancestral wardrobe that you can pass on to the next generation. Also, add to your style with a mix and match approach."

You don't need to hide your curves when you can flaunt them instead!

Huma and Nachiket.