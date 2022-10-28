News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Ananya Wants Young Women To Do...

What Ananya Wants Young Women To Do...

By MAYUR SANAP
October 28, 2022 08:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: 'Filled with love and light,' Ananya captions this picture clicked during the festive season. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

You can love her or criticise her but you cannot ignore the buzz that is Ananya Panday.

After two years of lull, the eldest daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Panday (who starred in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives) and has had -- following the release of Gehraiyaan and Liger -- a busy 2022.

From touring different cities to making appearances on the red carpet, TV shows and screenings, the 23 year old has worked hard to connect with audiences as she promoted her films.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap caught up with the actor, who had walked for designers Pankaj and Nidhi as a showstopper at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai in a stunning blazer dress.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Selfie time between shooting the track Coka for Liger.

How do you stay so calm before a show? 

I listen to (the songFashion Ka Hain Ye Jalwa from the movie, Fashion!

What is your work ethic?

Enjoy every moment of it.

Make the most of your time because you ain't getting this chance again.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Soaking in the sun during a vacation in Capri, Italy.

How can young women stay mentally fit?

1. Take time out for yourself.

2. Prioritise yourself.

3. Do whatever makes you happy

Watch Ananya's candid confessions:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why
Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why
How Saiyami Stays Fit and Fabulous
How Saiyami Stays Fit and Fabulous
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!
Elon Musk closes $44 bn deal to buy Twitter, fires CEO
Elon Musk closes $44 bn deal to buy Twitter, fires CEO
Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch
Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch
'With 5K SIP, Can I Build 3 Cr Corpus?'
'With 5K SIP, Can I Build 3 Cr Corpus?'
'A red-letter day for women's cricket in India'
'A red-letter day for women's cricket in India'

More like this

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know

Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances