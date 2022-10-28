What Ananya Wants Young Women To Do...

IMAGE: 'Filled with love and light,' Ananya captions this picture clicked during the festive season. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

You can love her or criticise her but you cannot ignore the buzz that is Ananya Panday.

After two years of lull, the eldest daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Panday (who starred in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives) and has had -- following the release of Gehraiyaan and Liger -- a busy 2022.

From touring different cities to making appearances on the red carpet, TV shows and screenings, the 23 year old has worked hard to connect with audiences as she promoted her films.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap caught up with the actor, who had walked for designers Pankaj and Nidhi as a showstopper at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai in a stunning blazer dress.

IMAGE: Selfie time between shooting the track Coka for Liger.

How do you stay so calm before a show?

I listen to (the song) Fashion Ka Hain Ye Jalwa from the movie, Fashion!

What is your work ethic?

Enjoy every moment of it.

Make the most of your time because you ain't getting this chance again.

IMAGE: Soaking in the sun during a vacation in Capri, Italy.

How can young women stay mentally fit?

1. Take time out for yourself.

2. Prioritise yourself.

3. Do whatever makes you happy

Watch Ananya's candid confessions: