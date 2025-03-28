Off Ramp Fashion: From Rome With Love

'Fashion to me is self-expression and ultimately self-acceptance,' says Pimmi Pande.

Pimmi Pande, a businesswoman from Rome, offers her take on style.

Tell us about yourself...

My name is Pimmi Pande and I am a business owner. I live in Rome, Italy.

What are you doing here in Mumbai? Have you been to the city before?

Yes, yes. My father lives here so I've been to Mumbai many times.

What are you doing at Lakme Fashion Week?

I came here to see a fantastic show by my friend's sister; it's her first show. I will also be attending shows by some other designers as well.

If you don't mind, may I ask how young are you?

How young? I love that question because I feel extremely young; I am 51.

What are you wearing today?

It's actually inspired by ethnic Indian wear but it's not actually Indian.

I picked up all these pieces separately.

Typically, I like to buy things from unusual and unexpected places. I don't mind if I go to some high end place but I really don't mind if I have to go to a flea market to be honest.

Pimmi explains why fashion is such an integral part of her life: