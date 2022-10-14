When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!

Models cruising on bikes.
Ballerinas striking elegant poses on the runway.
A sari-clad beauty, seated in the passenger seat of a convertible, blowing kisses.
Satya Paul's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show aimed to give the audience an extraordinary ramp experience.
IMAGE: Before the audience could process why a zooming car was on the runway, the model set hearts aflutter as she blew a kiss.
One must add that nothing complements a caped sari like a convertible. Photographs and videos: Hitesh Harisinhani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: These models in cool blue outfits aimed to cause a sensation.
IMAGE: Just when you thought things can't get any stranger, a model appeared out of nowhere, seated on a cart, surrounded by cotton clouds.
IMAGE: The collection wanted to let the audience escape into a dreamscape that cannot be found on Google maps.
So, it looked at the universe.
IMAGE: Models put a trolley to good use as they displayed outfits that had a mix of sequins, floral motifs and psychedelic prints.
Those cool hand-painted shoes are certainly something you'd want in your wardrobe.
IMAGE: The sky was the limit for this sports enthusiast who carried the globe with him.
Watch the fantastic show unfold.