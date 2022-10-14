News
When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 14, 2022 13:38 IST
Models cruising on bikes. 

Ballerinas striking elegant poses on the runway. 

A sari-clad beauty, seated in the passenger seat of a convertible, blowing kisses.

Satya Paul's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show aimed to give the audience an extraordinary ramp experience. 

IMAGE: Before the audience could process why a zooming car was on the runway, the model set hearts aflutter as she blew a kiss. 
One must add that nothing complements a caped sari like a convertible. 
Photographs and videos: Hitesh Harisinhani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: These models in cool blue outfits aimed to cause a sensation. 

 

IMAGE: Just when you thought things can't get any stranger, a model appeared out of nowhere, seated on a cart, surrounded by cotton clouds. 

 

IMAGE: The collection wanted to let the audience escape into a dreamscape that cannot be found on Google maps.
So, it looked at the universe. 

 

IMAGE: Models put a trolley to good use as they displayed outfits that had a mix of sequins, floral motifs and psychedelic prints. 
Those cool hand-painted shoes are certainly something you'd want in your wardrobe. 

 

IMAGE: The sky was the limit for this sports enthusiast who carried the globe with him. 

 

Watch the fantastic show unfold. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
