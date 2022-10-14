When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!

Models cruising on bikes.

Ballerinas striking elegant poses on the runway.

A sari-clad beauty, seated in the passenger seat of a convertible, blowing kisses.

Satya Paul's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show aimed to give the audience an extraordinary ramp experience.



Photographs and videos: Hitesh Harisinhani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Before the audience could process why a zooming car was on the runway, the model set hearts aflutter as she blew a kiss.One must add that nothing complements a caped sari like a convertible.

IMAGE: These models in cool blue outfits aimed to cause a sensation.

IMAGE: Just when you thought things can't get any stranger, a model appeared out of nowhere, seated on a cart, surrounded by cotton clouds.

IMAGE: The collection wanted to let the audience escape into a dreamscape that cannot be found on Google maps.

So, it looked at the universe.

IMAGE: Models put a trolley to good use as they displayed outfits that had a mix of sequins, floral motifs and psychedelic prints.

Those cool hand-painted shoes are certainly something you'd want in your wardrobe.

IMAGE: The sky was the limit for this sports enthusiast who carried the globe with him.

Watch the fantastic show unfold.