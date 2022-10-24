Sanjana Plans To Steal Hearts In A Sari This Diwali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Has any Indian celebration ever been complete without the sari?

A true classic, it combines elegance and ease.

A must in every wardrobe, it serves many occasions -- from daily wear to festive wear.

You can dress it up with the right accessories. Or drape it like a dream for a pre-wedding function.

Sanjana Sanghi who turned showstopper for Anju Modi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is confident that she'd include the sari in her Diwali wardrobe.

And why not! When the actress walked down the runway in a pre-stitched sari draped like a dhoti, she was the picture of grace.

For her, that moment was dipped in magic and she'd like to recreate it again.

Sanjana considers this married actor the most desirable... watch the video to find out who he is.

When Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap asked Sanjana some tips to look fashionable this festive season, she advised all to "be yourself and wear a sari.

"Abhi chaska lag gaya hain (now, I have got a liking) of draping the sari like a dhoti or in a different way. You'll see me doing a lot of that."

The sari is Sanjana's favourite for festivals, but on dates she would prefer to wear jeans and a T-shirt "because the man should love me in every shape and form".