Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aww! Sania Turns Stylist For Son Izhaan

Aww! Sania Turns Stylist For Son Izhaan

By MAYUR SANAP
October 21, 2022 14:18 IST
IMAGE: 'One of the most challenging things as a working mother is to stay away from him,' says Sania.
'When you come back home to this, how can life not be perfect? More importantly how can I not be grateful?'
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Tennis is a vital part of who Sania Mirza is, but her son Izhaan means the world to her. 

She takes him out on dates and loves to twin and win with him.

Her life is perfect when her baby boy is around.   

In a recent interview with Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, the tennis champ reveals that she also styles his clothes.

"Izhaan is an independent boy. He has always been used to having a working mother," she says. 

Sania enjoys everything about being a parent.

"There's so much selfless love one can experience after being a mother."

WATCH! Sania talks about her personal style statement and her lifeline Izhaan. 

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com 

MAYUR SANAP
Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
What Gauahar WON'T WEAR!
Odisha, Bengal prepare as possible cyclone approaches
Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup
Will India Field This Team Vs Pakistan?
West Indies lose to Ireland; out of T20 World Cup

