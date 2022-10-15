News
What's Shubman Gill Doing At Fashion Week?

What's Shubman Gill Doing At Fashion Week?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2022 16:05 IST
Cricketer Shubman Gill is clearly a star, both on and off the ramp. 

The batter, who plays for the Gujarat Royals at the ILP, turned showstopper for Kanika Gill at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Bringing the energy he displays on the cricket field to the ramp, he won everyone's hearts with his swag. 

IMAGE: Flamboyant Shubman slays it in style. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Swagat nahi karoge humara, he seems to be asking. 

 

IMAGE: Blazer, cycling shorts, socks and flip-flops... is this the new work-from-home dress code? 

 

IMAGE: The T-shirt dress is perfect for a chilled-out evening. 

 

IMAGE: Does that coat double up as a dress?

 

IMAGE: Shubman and Kanika pose for a quick pic. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
