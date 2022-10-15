What's Shubman Gill Doing At Fashion Week?

Cricketer Shubman Gill is clearly a star, both on and off the ramp.

The batter, who plays for the Gujarat Royals at the ILP, turned showstopper for Kanika Gill at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Bringing the energy he displays on the cricket field to the ramp, he won everyone's hearts with his swag.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Flamboyant Shubman slays it in style.

IMAGE: Swagat nahi karoge humara, he seems to be asking.

IMAGE: Blazer, cycling shorts, socks and flip-flops... is this the new work-from-home dress code?

IMAGE: The T-shirt dress is perfect for a chilled-out evening.

IMAGE: Does that coat double up as a dress?

IMAGE: Shubman and Kanika pose for a quick pic.