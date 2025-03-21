HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kusha, Wamiqa Have Fun With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 21, 2025 10:25 IST

Denim has officially transcended its humble origins.

No longer just the fabric of choice for your classic blue jeans, it has taken the fashion world by storm.

From chic jackets that can elevate any outfit to stylish skirts, dresses and even corsets, this versatile material can do it all.

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi pairs a denim blazer with a mermaid skirt that has a daring front slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa rocks a denim shirt and wide-legged jeans, proving that art isn’t just for galleries. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Diana Penty shows off a creative lehenga-like skirt worn with a simple white ganji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna serves serious vibes in a denim waistcoat and a long skirt featuring a sultry slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal making a striking entrance in a jumpsuit with a front zipper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Dayana Erappa

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa's cute dress has pockets (the MVP of the fashion world) and a sweet neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila brings in the fun element with her tie-up dress and golden hoop earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia sports the ultimate casual combo -- a white tee, blue nails, and wide-legged deconstructed jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
Deepika, Raveena Look Magnificent In Paris
Sanya, Sara Make Vintage Look Good
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger
When Rakul, Janhvi Play With Colours...

