Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal's Wedding Album

Designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal exchanged their wedding vows before family and friends in an intimate ceremony held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai over the weekend.

In attendance were Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Anshula Kapoor, among others.

The bride and groom, as well as their guests, looking stunning in off-white, white and ivory outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor strikes a goofy pose as Malaika Arora plants a kiss on groom Kunal Rawal's cheek.

'To see absolute joy, happiness and love yesterday between these two people who I call family, it just reminded me life through all its good and bad is worth it, when you have someone who makes you smile when you look at them,' Arjun said in a heartfelt post.

'Thank you Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal for making me feel yet again that love is all we need.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

The newly-weds shared their loved-up pix on social media.

'This weekend was all heart,' they wrote. 'I married the best girl/boy and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Arpita danced her way to the mandap, with an equally excited Kunal waiting for her as he grooved to the tunes of AR Rahman's Tere Bina from the Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai-starrer, Guru (external link).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, who proposed to wife Mira again, looked lovely together.

Mira -- who, like Malaika, wore an Arpita Mehta sari -- wrote, 'The wedding we've all been waiting for.'





Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarti Shetty/Instagram

Meet the bridal squad -- sisters Pooja and Aarti Shetty, photographer Karishma Karamchandni, Malaika Arora, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Shehla Khan and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushla Kapoor/Instagram

Jahaan Kapoor with his dad, Sanjay, Anshula, their cousin Akshay Marwah and Aarti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

'So much love for two of my favourites,' wrote Anshula. 'I'm just glad that finally there aren't sides anymore.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Pooja, Mohit Marwah, Anshula, Boney Kapoor, Akshay, Jahaan and Sanjay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Stylist Mohit Rai poses with Anshula.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarti Shetty/Instagram

Photographer Rohan Shrestha, Varun Dhawan and Aarti Shetty.