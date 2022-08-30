Shahid Wants To Get Married AGAIN!

Nick takes Priyanka to Mexico... Shraddha's new look... Varun's serious message...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor asks Mira Kapoor, 'Mujhse shaadi karogi'?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are having fun in Mexico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

What do Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa, Srishti Behl, Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari talk about when they get together? Shah Rukh Khan, of course!

Farah writes, 'Unexpected friendships are the best! On paper v hav nothing in common.. our tastes are so different especially in films.. we havnt even worked together ever.. don’t even ask about the age difference. but I just lov this mad , talented bunch.. n our impromptu dinners filled with laughter, debates n food n a mutual Lov for @iamsrk.

Srishti replies, 'Love love love you @farahkhankunder and this motley crew of maddos that we are.'

Then she gives us yet another unexpected friendship when she adds, 'Missed you', tagging Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth.

Huma adds, 'We love you Faraaahhhh. And we love our fun dinners .. and let’s not talk about the debates , quizzes or talk shows here please But yes our common love for @iamsrk sir forever !!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shows off her new hairstyle. Like it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's advice for the day: 'Cut down the voice & please eat your carbs.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam starts promoting her Netflix film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, with Sunny Kaushal.

The heist film has been directed by Ajay Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Fitness isn’t one size fits all. From playing a sport in the sun to a jump rope workout indoors, there are countless ways to feel great. What’s your favourite way to feel fit?' asks Esha Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shows off her favourite way to feel fit: 'With arms wide open under the sunlight...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Who is keeping Jaya Prada busy?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Is this how Kalki Koechlin makes daughter Sappho laugh?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

'I need your opinion. What do you suggest just the tint and mascara ( like in this look ) or full blown makeup?' asks Erica Fernandes.