HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Krystle, Esha, Deepika Unleash Their Wild Side

Krystle, Esha, Deepika Unleash Their Wild Side

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 13:55 IST

x

Animal motifs and prints have always held a special place in the world of fashion, making bold statements on runways and red carpets alike.

Celebrities have always embraced these daring designs; here's how you can do it too.

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's teal butterfly earrings have a total 'fairytale-meets-forest' vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's fierce tiger applique dress is roaring with style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's endearing bird pendant makes a stunning addiction to her boho attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Yami Gautam Dhar

IMAGE: Yami Gautam's adorable fish earrings are definitely bookmark-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's parrot earrings? Absolutely a must-have for bird lovers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Krystle Dsouza

IMAGE: Krystle DSouza's snake earrings are straight-up slithering into our hearts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila hits the right fashion notes with an embroidered dragonfly dress that’s all kinds of fabulous. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Shamita Shetty

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty flaunts those animal print sequinned co-ords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar's cute jumper is the ultimate cuddle fashion; after all, who doesn’t want to wear their love for pups? Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty is slaying with her elephant print Dior bag -- just trunk-astic! Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur's animal print fur jacket is giving us major cosy vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places To Head To For Holi

webstory image 2

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

VIDEOS

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event in Assam1:22

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini'...

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of Russia's invasion of Ukraine1:14

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of...

Katrina distributes prasad to devotees at Maha Kumbh1:24

Katrina distributes prasad to devotees at Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD