Krystle, Esha, Deepika Unleash Their Wild Side

Animal motifs and prints have always held a special place in the world of fashion, making bold statements on runways and red carpets alike.

Celebrities have always embraced these daring designs; here's how you can do it too.

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's teal butterfly earrings have a total 'fairytale-meets-forest' vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's fierce tiger applique dress is roaring with style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's endearing bird pendant makes a stunning addiction to her boho attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Yami Gautam's adorable fish earrings are definitely bookmark-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's parrot earrings? Absolutely a must-have for bird lovers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle DSouza's snake earrings are straight-up slithering into our hearts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila hits the right fashion notes with an embroidered dragonfly dress that’s all kinds of fabulous. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty flaunts those animal print sequinned co-ords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar's cute jumper is the ultimate cuddle fashion; after all, who doesn’t want to wear their love for pups? Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty is slaying with her elephant print Dior bag -- just trunk-astic! Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur's animal print fur jacket is giving us major cosy vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

