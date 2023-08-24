Five Life Lessons From Ghoomer

Cricket is more than a game in Ghoomer; it becomes a metaphor for Life, asserts Mayur Sanap.

Sports dramas are amongst my favourite genres in films.

It's heartwarming to witness the journey of an underdog taking on, and achieving, an impossible dream.

While these kinds of movies are entertaining and uplifting, they also leave us with much food for thought.

Director R Balki's latest film, Ghoomer, is one such worthy addition to the list.

The film tells the story of Anina (Saiyami Kher), a rising batter who loses her right arm in an accident.

The disheartened youngster finds her coach in Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan) who rebuilds her confidence and encourages her to return to the field.

Cricket is more than a game here; it becomes a metaphor for Life.

Ghoomer focuses on one message -- believe in yourself, come what may.

And, in the process, offers five vital life lessons.

1. Want to succeed? Commit to your goal

Don't underestimate Life; it can throw you a googly when you least expect it.

Then, it is up to you to show Life how committed you are towards your dream.

The choice is yours.

You can give up when faced with obstacles or push as hard as you can and move past them.

In Ghoomer, Anina loves cricket. Even when she is faced with a life-altering disaster, she does not give up. She continues to strive so that she can become a national level player one day.

2. Don't let people project their fears onto you. You do you.

Anina's accident changes her life forever.

The blow is so tragic that she plunges into despair and even thinks of ending her life.

Then, she finds a ray of hope in a cricket coach named Paddy and decides to start life anew as a bowler.

But people around her are worried. Or simply sceptic.

'Is it possible for her?'

'How will she do it?'

These are just some of the questions she faces.

Her brothers suggest that she wear a prosthetic arm so that she can avoid getting hurt during her training sessions.

Anina chooses the path that she feels is right for her.

It is not an easy one but she believes it will help her reach her goal.

3. There's no substitute for hard work. Stop whining, keep hustling.

Anina knows she has taken a decision to swim against the tide and the challenges that lie ahead are tremendous.

Her coach Paddy knows this too.

So, instead of going soft on her, he puts her in many tricky situations and lets her navigate the way through.

Anina rises to every challenge and works hard to achieve the desired result.

4. Find a good mentor.

A good mentor understands your potential and helps you become the best you can be.

Paddy believes in Anina; he believes that she can be a cricketer again.

He is an eccentric coach and he uses his idiosyncratic ways to bring out the best in his protege.

Most importantly, he knows which strategies will yield the best results even when the situation looks dire.

He may not be a conventionally good-natured man, but he is a very good player.

While Anina strives for excellence, Paddy is silently preparing the blueprint that will lead her to her goal.

When she injures herself while practising to be a fast bowler, it’s Paddy who comes with the ingenious bowling style, ghoomer, that gives her a new rhythm.

5. Believe in magic. Let logic take a backseat.

The film's running theme is that Life's logic is always at odds with its magic.

No matter how bleak a situation might be, there is light at the end of every dark tunnel.

Magic happens when you trust your capabilities and give every challenge your best shot irrespective of the impediments you face.

Anina believes in this 'magic' and that alters her life trajectory.