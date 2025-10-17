HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kriti, Rakul, Aditi: The Hottest Style Icons

Kriti, Rakul, Aditi: The Hottest Style Icons

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 16:47 IST

x

The annual ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 was a razzle-dazzle filled evening.

Check out these pictures of the glamorous queens who stole the limelight:

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon, who won the Beauty-preneur of the year, wowed in a lavender backless cut-out dress.

 

Sushmita Sen gave us boss lady vibes in a black jumpsuit.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari looked cute in a balloon style skirt paired smartly with a denim corset top.

 

Fatima Sana Sheikh's sari-inspired one shoulder brown gown made heads turn.

 

Rakul Singh made a showstopping entry in a one-shoulder slit gown with sequins and silver detailing.

 

Nargis Fakhri looked red carpet ready in a black floor length gown with a bejewelled keyhole neckline.

 

Nushratt Bharuccha opted for a fishcut drape skirt with an embellished halter blouse.

 

Diana Penty stood out in a striking red gown.

 

Nora Fatehi picked a satin gown with an unusual silhouette and a big bow belt.

 

In a sea of blacks and reds, Sonali Bendre commanded attention in a blue skirt paired with a black designer top.

 

Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma's cocktail dresses were designed to impress.

elle style and beauty awards 2025

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kiara, Alia, Janhvi's Hatke Diwali Style Tips
Kiara, Alia, Janhvi's Hatke Diwali Style Tips
Kusha Just Solved Your Diwali Outfit Dilemma
Kusha Just Solved Your Diwali Outfit Dilemma
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?
What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Facts About Smita Patil, 70

webstory image 2

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

webstory image 3

8 Brave Indian Queens

VIDEOS

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi1:54

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of...

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty1:40

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr...

Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet Minister3:43

Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet Minister

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO