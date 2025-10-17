Kriti, Rakul, Aditi: The Hottest Style Icons

The annual ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 was a razzle-dazzle filled evening.
Check out these pictures of the glamorous queens who stole the limelight:
Kriti Sanon, who won the Beauty-preneur of the year, wowed in a lavender backless cut-out dress.
Sushmita Sen gave us boss lady vibes in a black jumpsuit.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked cute in a balloon style skirt paired smartly with a denim corset top.
Fatima Sana Sheikh's sari-inspired one shoulder brown gown made heads turn.
Rakul Singh made a showstopping entry in a one-shoulder slit gown with sequins and silver detailing.
Nargis Fakhri looked red carpet ready in a black floor length gown with a bejewelled keyhole neckline.
Nushratt Bharuccha opted for a fishcut drape skirt with an embellished halter blouse.
Diana Penty stood out in a striking red gown.
Nora Fatehi picked a satin gown with an unusual silhouette and a big bow belt.
In a sea of blacks and reds, Sonali Bendre commanded attention in a blue skirt paired with a black designer top.
Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma's cocktail dresses were designed to impress.
- Don't Miss! THE REDIFF STYLE GUIDE