News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Kids' Pix: Shloka, Princess Of Expressions

Kids' Pix: Shloka, Princess Of Expressions

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
December 05, 2024 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews and your grandkids with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids).
Please mention your children's names and ages.
And do share a favourite anecdote about them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Subramanian

Bengaluru's S Subramanian adores his four-year-old granddaughter, Shloka, who's the princess of expressions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhajan Sarkar

Bhajan Sarkar's two-year-old son, Ishan -- whom everyone fondly calls Tojo -- is a fun loving kid who loves singing. 

 

Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your grandkids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. And share their masti bhara stories with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids). Don't forget to add your name and where you live. Share your children's names and ages and your favourite anecdote about them.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Related News: com, Shloka
COMMENT
Print this article
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?
Kids' Pix: Many Moods Of Rishaan, Aayush
Kids' Pix: Many Moods Of Rishaan, Aayush
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Day after murder bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'
Day after murder bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'
Pushpa 2 Gets Rousing Welcome
Pushpa 2 Gets Rousing Welcome
'Lyon Is Better Than Murali, Ashwin'
'Lyon Is Better Than Murali, Ashwin'
'Urban demand under stress, need an upward spiral'
'Urban demand under stress, need an upward spiral'
More like this
Kids' Pix: Anaaya's Irresistible Smile
Kids' Pix: Anaaya's Irresistible Smile
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances