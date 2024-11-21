News
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?

Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: November 21, 2024 13:37 IST
Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids).
Please mention your children's names and ages.
Share a favourite anecdote about them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Liladhar Junghare

Pradeep Liladhar Junghare from Nagpur shares this cute picture of his three-year-old daughter, Shravika.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitin Tripathi

Nitin and Ila Tripathi, who live in Prayagraj, have an absolutely adorable 20-month-old son, Navit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Khairwal

Little Rithwik, who lives in Andheri, north west Mumbai, is playing house-house. Daddy Subhash Khairwal captures the moment.

 

 

Sankalp Sharma's daughter

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sankalp Saxena

Sankalp Saxena sends his daughter's picture. 

Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your grandkids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. And share their masti bhara stories with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids). Don't forget to add your name and where you live. Share your children's names and ages and your favourite anecdote about them.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
