News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Kids' Pix: Anaaya's Irresistible Smile

Kids' Pix: Anaaya's Irresistible Smile

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 26, 2024 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews and your grandkids with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids).
Please mention your children's names and ages.
And do share a favourite anecdote about them.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Garima Goyal

Above and below are pictures of Garima Goyal's adorable daughter.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Goswami

Manish and Neeti Goswami share pictures of their five-year-old daughter, cutie-pie Anaaya Goswami (immediately above and below).

 

 

IMAGE: Photographs: Kind courtesy Jintee Sarma

That's Rishon, Jintee Sarma's seven-year-old son.

Jintee, who is from Sydney, writes, 'Cheeky and pretty opinionated. But a good kid with a heart of gold.' 

 

Share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your grandkids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. And share their masti bhara stories with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Kids). Don't forget to add your name and where you live. Share your children's names and ages and your favourite anecdote about them.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Kids' Pix: Many Moods Of Rishaan, Aayush
Kids' Pix: Many Moods Of Rishaan, Aayush
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Why You Need A Child Insurance Plan
Children's Pix: Adorable Miranmaya
Children's Pix: Adorable Miranmaya
Will Trump Be Adani's Saviour?
Will Trump Be Adani's Saviour?
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
'Jaiswal poised to inherit Tendulkar, Kohli's legacy'
Credit card spends rise 14.5% in Oct on festive buys
Credit card spends rise 14.5% in Oct on festive buys
'Got Comments Like Second-Hand'
'Got Comments Like Second-Hand'
More like this
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances