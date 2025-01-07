Kiara's Killer Looks

Kiara Advani is the definition of modern-day glam.

She has it all -- drop-dead gorgeous looks, a great sense of style and a thriving Bollywood career.

Now all eyes are on her and Ram Charan's upcoming movie, Game Changer.

While we wait to see how the box office receives her this time, here's celebrating her glamorous fashion avatars.



IMAGE: Kiara lounges in a pristine bodycon dress, John Lennon sunnies and gilded accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram IMAGE: She celebrates Rohit Bal in this romantic gown from the late designer's last collection, Kaaynaat

IMAGE: Then there's that fabulous pink ensemble, paired with chic black lacy gloves and a dazzling gemstone necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: And her off-white ruched dress? Pure perfection, especially with the matching drop earrings and her signature dewy makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lear/Instagram

IMAGE: Her sleek black gown, with its standout applique piece, is pure elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara adds a boho twist to her feminine style with a playful backpack and charming earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Borkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Her blue latex outfit? Total upgrade! Those bold graphic kohl-rimmed eyes are ravishing, proving she knows how to embrace edgy beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Smoky eyes, glossy lips and a glazed blush highlight her killer cheekbones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

