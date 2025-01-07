HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kiara's Killer Looks

REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
January 07, 2025

Kiara Advani is the definition of modern-day glam.

She has it all -- drop-dead gorgeous looks, a great sense of style and a thriving Bollywood career.

Now all eyes are on her and Ram Charan's upcoming movie, Game Changer.

While we wait to see how the box office receives her this time, here's celebrating her glamorous fashion avatars.

IMAGE: Kiara lounges in a pristine bodycon dress, John Lennon sunnies and gilded accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She celebrates Rohit Bal in this romantic gown from the late designer's last collection, KaaynaatPhotograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Then there's that fabulous pink ensemble, paired with chic black lacy gloves and a dazzling gemstone necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And her off-white ruched dress? Pure perfection, especially with the matching drop earrings and her signature dewy makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lear/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her sleek black gown, with its standout applique piece, is pure elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara adds a boho twist to her feminine style with a playful backpack and charming earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Borkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her blue latex outfit? Total upgrade! Those bold graphic kohl-rimmed eyes are ravishing, proving she knows how to embrace edgy beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

 

 

IMAGE: Smoky eyes, glossy lips and a glazed blush highlight her killer cheekbones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Reeshma Nanaiah's Sassy Boho Style
Be Bold, Be Sharvari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
The Glamazons Of 2025
7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments
