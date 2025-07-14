Kiara, Khushi's Flirty Tulle Looks

Tulle is having its moment -- again.

Dreamy and fabulously theatrical, the fabric that once ruled ballerina closets is now sweeping down red carpets and finding its way into celebrity wardrobes with renewed drama.

In 2025, tulle isn't just fluff -- it's a statement.

From candy-floss hues to architectural layers, stars are twirling in gowns that mix fairytale fantasy with high-fashion fire.

Scroll down to see the most whimsical, weightless looks stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons.

IMAGE: Light as air, loud as a style anthem. Zaara Yesmin floats -- and we gasp. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: This is what happens when elegance learns to take up space -- fabulously. Mahira Sharma channels a Disney princess in her pretty pastel gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: It's not just a dress -- it's a cloud with couture credentials. Kiara Alia Advani paints a lovely picture in this printed number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Alia Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash serves up floral drama with a side of fairytale mischief. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

IMAGE: Tulle takes total control -- Pragya Jaiswal's delicate gown is softness with undeniable power. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel is a pocketful of sunshine in this pretty yellow ballgown. That's main character energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram