Kiara, Khushi's Flirty Tulle Looks

Kiara, Khushi's Flirty Tulle Looks

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 14, 2025 15:29 IST

Tulle is having its moment -- again.

Dreamy and fabulously theatrical, the fabric that once ruled ballerina closets is now sweeping down red carpets and finding its way into celebrity wardrobes with renewed drama.

In 2025, tulle isn't just fluff -- it's a statement.

From candy-floss hues to architectural layers, stars are twirling in gowns that mix fairytale fantasy with high-fashion fire.

Scroll down to see the most whimsical, weightless looks stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Light as air, loud as a style anthem. Zaara Yesmin floats -- and we gasp. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

Mahira Sharma

IMAGE: This is what happens when elegance learns to take up space -- fabulously. Mahira Sharma channels a Disney princess in her pretty pastel gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Sharma/Instagram

Kiara Alia Advani

IMAGE: It's not just a dress -- it's a cloud with couture credentials. Kiara Alia Advani paints a lovely picture in this printed number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Alia Advani/Instagram

Pranita Subhash

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash serves up floral drama with a side of fairytale mischief. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Tulle takes total control -- Pragya Jaiswal's delicate gown is softness with undeniable power. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel

IMAGE: Nitanshi Goel is a pocketful of sunshine in this pretty yellow ballgown. That's main character energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Layers, rhinestones and a thigh-high slit come together in a look straight out of a couture daydream. Khushi Kapoor is one of the most promising fashionistas to watch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style
Janki, Ananya, Chtiranshi Go Gaga Over...
Why Kiara, Tejasswi, Donal Adore This Trend
Aditi, Manushi, Sobhita Are Fascinated By....
