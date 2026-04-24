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Home  » Get Ahead » Kiara Advani Shows Up In Armour For...

Kiara Advani Shows Up In Armour For...

By REDIFF STYLE
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April 24, 2026 15:45 IST

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The GQ Most Influential Young Indians 2026 wasn’t just about celebrating trailblazers across industries; it was also a full-blown fashion moment.

From power dressing to experimental silhouettes, the red carpet saw young stars showing up as bold, unapologetic versions of themselves.

If the future is being shaped by these names, it’s being dressed very, very well. 

Kiara Advani 

Kiara Advani

New mom Kiara Advani arrived in a black armour-like corset with a lacy midi skirt, layered necklaces and pumps.

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon served ‘latex lassie’ vibes in a body-hugging black dress with a thigh-high slit and puffy sleeves. A look that is bold and hard to miss.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia redefined workwear in a plaid three-piece featuring a cropped shirt, tie, long skirt and dramatic cape.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra wore a strapless striped dress with Victorian hips, bringing old-world drama to the carpet.

 

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta kept it edgy in a mini purple, dazzlingly beaded dress.

 

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra opted for a neutral-toned gown with a high-neck and sharp side cutout.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor rocked a leather coord with a cropped top and buckle skirt, looking like a biker girl at a party.

 

Sara Tendulkar & Sanya Chandhok

Sara & Sanya

Sisters-in-laws Sanya Chandhok and Sara Tendulkar arrived together, giving behen goals. Sara wore a sleek black bodycon while Sanya smiled in a velvet blue dress.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth, in an orange sequinned dress with a draped skirt, proved that you can simply let your dress do the talking.

 

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala revamped a pista-coloured Banarasi sari by wearing it with a tiny blouse and kamarbandh; the drape went around her neck. That's bold fusion done right!

 

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa kept it crisp in a checked maroon blazer, contrasting tie and black trousers.

 

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal paired a white shirt with blue trousers and a grey blazer for a clean, easy look.

 

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf wore a brown blazer set with a black shirt, keeping things understated yet stylish.

 

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav stood out in a tan velvet suit with a butter yellow shirt and brown loafers.

REDIFF STYLE

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