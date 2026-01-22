HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Homebound Win The Oscar? Find Out!

By MAYUR SANAP
January 22, 2026 16:09 IST

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

On the Rediff Podcast, Vishal Jethwa talks about his Homebound journey, Martin Scorsese, his friendship with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, and his love for singing.

IMAGE: Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Vishal Jethwa is one of those rare young actors who keeps surprising you with his range, having already proven his amazing versatility across television, OTT platforms and films.

He terrified us as the disturbingly unhinged villain in Mardaani 2, melted our hearts as a terminally-ill patient in Salaam Venky, and then shattered hearts into a million pieces with his quietly devastating turn in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.

Homebound, of course, is India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars.

Having been touring the world with the film over the past year, the actor makes a pit stop at the Rediff office in Mumbai for a candid, freewheeling conversation with Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

