How Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani Are Nailing The 'Hot Mom' Trend

With Deepika Padukone announcing her second pregnancy, all eyes are once again on moms who are rewriting the rules.

The idea that motherhood means stepping back or toning things down feels seriously outdated. Today's women stepping out sharper, bolder and more in control than ever, balancing careers, boardrooms, film sets and global stages while still serving unforgettable looks.

These celeb moms prove that postpartum style isn't about playing it safe; it's about owning every bit of who you are.

Deepika Padukone: The Impossible-To-Ignore Mom

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone stepped out at the Forbes Global Summit in Abu Dhabi post daughter Dua’s birth in a breathtaking gold Sabysachi ensemble with billowing sleeves and a high neck. This is the mom who is one of Bollywood's biggest stars and still makes it to dinner on time on most days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Juhi Godambe: The Understated, Luxe Mom

IMAGE: Juhi Godambe attended a Dior show after her son’s birth in a classic logo tee and signature printed midi skirt, styled with a black bag and loafers. She’s the mom who never looks rushed even when she probably is. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

Masaba Gupta: The Confident, Unapologetic Mom

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta nailed postpartum style in a black bodycon dress layered with a faux leather jacket. Strong silhouettes, zero fuss and full confidence. This is the mom who means business but still knows how to have fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Alia Bhatt: The Feminine, Fresh Mom

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt stepped out just months after her daughter’s birth in a mint green Indo-western look with a deep-neck embroidered top. She’s the kind of mom who makes everything look calm even on chaotic days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Kiara Advani: The Bold Mom Who Owns It

IMAGE: Kiara Advani lived up to her ‘Mommy’s home’ caption in a chocolate brown faux leather corset dress with a diamond choker. This is the mom who didn’t just come back, she levelled up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor: The Desi Diva Mom

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali post her first son’s birth in a black kaftan with red embroidery, styled with a statement maangtikka and earrings. Traditional, but with a strong fashion point of view. She’s the mom who turns every occasion into a style moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Yami Gautam: The Boss Babe Mom

IMAGE: Yami Gautam stepped out after her son’s birth in an off-white vest, matching trousers and an oversized blazer, looking completely in control. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra: The Timeless, Elegant Mom