Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor Are Absolutely Motivated To...

Let’s be honest, half the motivation to hit the gym is the outfit. When you look cute, you feel like showing up.
Chic gym wear isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about that extra push, that confidence boost that gets you out the door.
Whether you’re lifting heavy, doing Pilates or just there for the vibe, your fit can totally set the tone.
The Trendy Cardio Queen
IMAGE: Ananya Panday in a pink animal print coord with a cropped tank and cycling shorts, layered with a white jacket, is perfect for those who like to keep it stylish while breaking a sweat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
The Cute Pilates Girlie
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor in a yellow body-hugging crop top, pleated skirt and matching jacket with a white headband is giving aesthetic workout energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
The Sporty, Super Cool Girl
IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary keeps it cute in a sports bra and shorts with an oversized varsity jacket, white sneakers and cap. Easy, comfy 'n' cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram
The No-Fuss OG Gym Girl
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor sticks to a white sports bra, black leggings and white sneakers. The clean, classic look always works. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
The Comfort-First Lifter
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in a maroon tracksuit with chunky sneakers is for those who want full comfort while getting the job done. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The Fun, High-Energy Girlie
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan in quirky paint-splashed leggings with a bright blue sports bra is for the ones who bring personality into every workout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram