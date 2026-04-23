Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor Are Absolutely Motivated To...

Let’s be honest, half the motivation to hit the gym is the outfit. When you look cute, you feel like showing up.

Chic gym wear isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about that extra push, that confidence boost that gets you out the door.

Whether you’re lifting heavy, doing Pilates or just there for the vibe, your fit can totally set the tone.

The Trendy Cardio Queen

IMAGE: Ananya Panday in a pink animal print coord with a cropped tank and cycling shorts, layered with a white jacket, is perfect for those who like to keep it stylish while breaking a sweat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The Cute Pilates Girlie

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor in a yellow body-hugging crop top, pleated skirt and matching jacket with a white headband is giving aesthetic workout energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

The Sporty, Super Cool Girl

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary keeps it cute in a sports bra and shorts with an oversized varsity jacket, white sneakers and cap. Easy, comfy 'n' cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

The No-Fuss OG Gym Girl

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor sticks to a white sports bra, black leggings and white sneakers. The clean, classic look always works. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Comfort-First Lifter

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in a maroon tracksuit with chunky sneakers is for those who want full comfort while getting the job done. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The Fun, High-Energy Girlie