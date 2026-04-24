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Home  » Get Ahead » Kritika Kamra, Priyanka Chopra, Sharvari Sizzle Up Formal Wear

Kritika Kamra, Priyanka Chopra, Sharvari Sizzle Up Formal Wear

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 24, 2026 13:09 IST

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Who said office wear has to stay in the office? The new rule is simple: take your boardroom basics and give them a glow-up.

Think sharp tailoring with a hint of skin, classic pieces with unexpected twists and just enough drama to take you from meetings to martinis.

From blazers that mean business to silhouettes that flirt a little, here’s how to make your 9-to-5 wardrobe 8 pm ready!

Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra swaps the usual shirt for a sleeveless cropped checked one with a matching tie and a long pencil skirt. Corporate, but with a bold twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra takes the classic black blazer and trouser set and flips it into a backless moment. Meeting appropriate in the front, party ready at the back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna Panday styles an oversized white blazer with a pleated skirt, sheer stockings and heels. Lesson 101 on how to turn your office blazer into girly pop style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Sharvari

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari wears a mustard faux leather blazer set over a denim corset, finished with cherry red heels and a clutch. Unexpected but so chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan takes a grey blazer set and adds waist cutouts to instantly turn it from formal to full glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi in a cropped red shirt and trouser set with a matching tie and sheer gloves proves office wear can be made into high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala wears a cropped blazer with low-waist pencil trousers, adding the oomph with visible thong straps and super long diamond earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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