Kritika Kamra, Priyanka Chopra, Sharvari Sizzle Up Formal Wear

Who said office wear has to stay in the office? The new rule is simple: take your boardroom basics and give them a glow-up.

Think sharp tailoring with a hint of skin, classic pieces with unexpected twists and just enough drama to take you from meetings to martinis.

From blazers that mean business to silhouettes that flirt a little, here’s how to make your 9-to-5 wardrobe 8 pm ready!

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra swaps the usual shirt for a sleeveless cropped checked one with a matching tie and a long pencil skirt. Corporate, but with a bold twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra takes the classic black blazer and trouser set and flips it into a backless moment. Meeting appropriate in the front, party ready at the back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram IMAGE:takes the classic black blazer and trouser set and flips it into a backless moment. Meeting appropriate in the front, party ready at the back.

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna Panday styles an oversized white blazer with a pleated skirt, sheer stockings and heels. Lesson 101 on how to turn your office blazer into girly pop style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Sharvari

Sharvari wears a mustard faux leather blazer set over a denim corset, finished with cherry red heels and a clutch. Unexpected but so chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE:wears a mustard faux leather blazer set over a denim corset, finished with cherry red heels and a clutch. Unexpected but so chic.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan takes a grey blazer set and adds waist cutouts to instantly turn it from formal to full glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi in a cropped red shirt and trouser set with a matching tie and sheer gloves proves office wear can be made into high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala